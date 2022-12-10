On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast AEW superstar and current reigning Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho spoke about his 2022 feud with Eddie Kingston, which culminated in a barbed wire everywhere match back in August that The Ocho was victorious in. Jericho adds that The Mad King would have most likely won the bout if he didn’t have a future matchup against Jon Moxley for the world title. Highlights can be found below.

Says the match was somewhat rushed since they were short on time:

This was a really good match, we got cut short at the end, which was kind of a drag. Super violent, lots of gimmicks and barbed wire. We were getting rushed at the end. It’s live TV and some other people might have gone long with segments, whatever it was. I think we only had 13 or 14 minutes to go through this thing.

Says Kingston probably would have won the match if he didn’t have a future world title match against Jon Moxley:

For me, because (CM) Punk was the champ and he got hurt and then Tony (Khan) wanted Mox [Jon Moxley] and I to work for the title, I couldn’t lose that match because I’m challenging for the championship. Had I not been challenging for the championship, Eddie probably would have won. He still got the moral victory when he tossed me into the barbed wire at the end. Even though it was rushed, we still had to get it done.

