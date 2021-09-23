AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho recently spoke with Stephanie Chase about his feud with MJF, and how former NXT talent Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) was at one point considered for the “five labors of Jericho.” Highlights from the Demo God’s interview can be found below.

On The labors of Jericho and Chris Hero possibly being used:

“We thought the Nick Gage deathmatch would be cool. We were trying to think of another guy and one idea was Chris Hero. A couple of other names were thrown around. I thought Juventud Guerrera would be a good idea because he seemed to fit. It seemed like a good idea to have one guy from my past in there. I didn’t want to make it a bunch of guys from my past. ‘It’s gotta be Lance Storm.’”

Says Guevara and Hager were considered as opponents but he didn’t like that idea:

“I just wanted Pinnacle to start and end, the deathmatch was a cool idea, and then someone from my past, and I thought Juventud was best for that. We worked on that for a few months, to get his visa and that. That was always the idea, those four guys. There was an idea to face maybe Hager or have Sammy come in, but I didn’t like that idea. Why would they fight me? ‘Well they have to or else we would quit.’ We don’t turn on each other. I thought it was the idea, ‘Fine, go f*ck yourself, we’re out.’ That didn’t work for me.”

