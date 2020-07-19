Chris Jericho Says Gallows and Anderson Were Pitched To Be In AEW’s Inner Circle Prior To Re-Signing With WWE

Chris Jericho spoke about Luke (Doc) Gallows and Karl Anderson on the latest Saturday Night Special Facebook stream, where Le Champion reveals that had the Good Brothers not re-signed with WWE, they would have been apart of his Inner Circle faction that was formed on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite.

I’m very happy for them. They did a great podcast this week, Talk’n Shop, talking about kind of the whole controversy about when they went back to WWE after we had discussed them coming to AEW for a few months. The Young Bucks, myself, [and]Kenny Omega, kind of convinced Tony Khan that they’d be excellent in AEW and one of the ideas at one point was to have Gallows and Anderson in the Inner Circle,” Jericho said. “Let me just say, I love the Inner Circle. I think we really stumbled onto something great. But keep this in mind, I knew Jake Hager, but I hadn’t seen him or work with him in years and never had met Santana and Ortiz other than my cruise where we crossed paths briefly and I didn’t know Sammy Guevara at all. So basically having me and Jake had some history and some good matches and some good times, but nothing with the other guys. So you’re sticking. It’s like forming a band with five separate guys that you haven’t even met, you know? Here we are now, one of the best, I think, one of the best factions in wrestling history and we’re only not even a year in. So I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done together and I think there’s a lot more to come.

Anderson and Gallows revealed on their recent Talk ‘N’ Shop podcast that Jericho was unhappy at their decision to remain in WWE after they planned on coming to AEW for quite some time. Gallows apologized, but explained that it was only business. Check out Jericho’s special below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)