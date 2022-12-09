On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho spoke about the ALL OUT incident between CM Punk and The Elite, and how important it was for him to show the roster that the “sky wasn’t falling” afterwards.

Jericho adds that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson also played key parts in boosting the morale after ALL OUT, later adding that his recent matches with Danielson have been some of his favorites this year. Highlights from the episode are below.

Says Danielson, Moxley, and himself showed the AEW roster that the sky wasn’t falling after CM Punk incident:

We were fighting for our lives at that time. There was so much bad publicity on the company and kind of a black cloud, a haze over it, and dude, we were fighting back. We kind of took charge, [Jon Moxley] and Bryan and I and let them know the sky wasn’t falling, that things happen, and we gotta keep the show rolling.

On getting to wrestle Danielson:

Having that match with Bryan Danielson was one of them and I remember after working with Bryan the first time, I was like, ‘Where have you been all my life? Like how crazy has it been that we’ve been working together in this business but never actually having matches like this. This year I think I’ve wrestled double the amount of matches I’ve had in the last five years.

