Chris Jericho explains the origin behind his signature baseball bat, Floyd.

The Ocho spoke on this topic during a recent interview with NHL.com, where he revealed that he named the bat after the famous St. Louis Blues player Floyd Thompson, who once swallowed his own tongue.

I was looking for a name (similar to) Lucille – Negan’s bat on The Walking Dead – and for some reason Floyd Thomson popped in my head. So the name on my bat in AEW comes from Floyd Thomson, former St. Louis Blue, who swallowed his own tongue.

Jericho later confirms that the story of Thompson swallowing his own tongue is 100% true.

True story. How do you swallow your own tongue?! But he did it, and to this day in AEW, the bat I carry is called Floyd.

