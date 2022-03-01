Speaking on FITE in Focus, Chris Jericho told Josh Shernoff that he would like to see a crossover event between AEW and NJPW.

Jericho has worked for NJPW in the past including his memorable match against Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

“As soon as Japan opens up a little bit more, I can see a huge New Japan vs. AEW Supershow. Like I said, Canada’s a complete no-brainer, because I think there are probably six or seven cities there that we could do huge business in. Because I believe that on TSN, the Canadian Sports Network, our ratings are the highest wrestling ratings out of any company, AEW Dynamite [has the highest ratings], you know that people are ready for us to go there as well. We’re excited, too, because then also, on top of that, there’s so many places we haven’t even been in the states yet.”

