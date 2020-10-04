AEW superstar Chris Jericho revealed on the most recent edition of his Saturday Night Special stream that he convinced Vince McMahon to put John Cena over at their showdown at the 2002 Vengeance pay per view. Check out what he had to say below.

How he convinced Vince McMahon to put John Cena over at the 2002 Vengeance PPV:

I remember calling Vince [McMahon] a night before that show, and basically telling him that me winning was the wrong finish. I told him clearly that John should go over. However, Vince didn’t see anything special in Cena. I told Vince, ‘I’m telling ya, this guy has got something.’ Finally, Vince was like, ‘fine, put him over if you want.’ And that was the beginning of John Cena as we know it.

How he feels about John Cena as a person:

I’m a big fan of Cena and always excited for all his success both in and out of the ring. I always loved working with him, and love him as a person.

