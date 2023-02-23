Chris Jericho is really looking forward to AEW’s debut in Winnipeg.

The promotion comes to The Ocho’s hometown on March 15th for a taping of Dynamite, a show that he guarantees he will be on. In fact, Jericho recently told Busted Open Radio that he and his longtime rival, Kenny Omega, will most likely be doing something together for the show since The Cleaner and his right-hand man, Don Callis, all hail from that part of Canada.

Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How working on the creative side keeps him going:

Creatively, I’m very involved, but more importantly, it’s a creative passion that I have, not just for my stuff, but if I can help other people’s stuff, working closely with Tony Khan on that sort of thing. That, to me, is what keeps me going.

Says he, Don Callis, and Kenny Omega will 100% be involved with the AEW event in Winnipeg:

I was just talking about a show we have coming up in Winnipeg, and the crux of AEW basically started from three guys in Winnipeg. Tokyo Dome; Jericho vs. Omega, that was basically brokered by Don Callis. Here we are, going back to Winnipeg, Jericho and Omega, there is a little bit of a legend between us, we have to be involved in some way. We were thinking about how we were going to do this and we came up with something yesterday that was really exciting to me I was up all night thinking about it, how fun it might be and how cool it’s going to be.

Jericho and Omega faced off the first time back in 2018 under the NJPW banner. The two would also headline AEW’s first-ever event, Double or Nothing 2019.

