Chris Jericho says his extended absence from AEW television did not represent a departure from the company.

During an interview with Beef Vegan, Jericho explained that he and AEW were handling his contract situation while he pursued other projects. He ultimately returned to television under a new agreement.

Jericho was also asked about the speculation that he could return to WWE. He said he considered his available options but remained personally invested in the company he helped launch.

Wrestling Headlines previously reported on the backstage circumstances surrounding Jericho’s AEW return and decision not to make a WWE comeback.

Jericho cited his working relationship with Tony Khan, AEW’s growth and his role in establishing the promotion as important factors. He described remaining with a company that did not exist before his involvement as more exciting than returning to an established organization.

According to Jericho, there was no contractual gap that placed him outside AEW.

Basically, I ended one contract and went straight to the other one. I like Tony Khan as a boss.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Beef Vegan, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.