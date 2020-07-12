Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult

AEW superstar Chris Jericho held another Saturday Night Special episode on Facebook to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights of Le Champion’s thoughts can be found below.
Says he never had a problem working with Ryback:
Ryback was not unsafe, Ryback was a great worker and whoever said he was unsafe had different experiences,” Jericho said. “I know [CM] Punk said he was unsafe, I never had a problem with Ryback, ever. I thought he was a really, really good worker.
Names a few wrestlers who were difficult to work with:
Christian’s bodyguard was Tyson Tomko, his finish was very hard to take,” Jericho recalled. “And Titus O’Neil, too. When guys just throw you with no direction and no care on how you’re going to land, it makes it harder. And I’m not saying Tyson and Titus aren’t good workers, I’m just saying there are certain moves they did that I didn’t like taking.
Full video is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
