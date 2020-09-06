AEW superstar Chris Jericho held another edition of his Saturday Night Special where the Demo God spoke about a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including whether he still keeps in touch with his WWE friend/rival, Kevin Owens.

I speak to Kevin from time to time, you know. Definitely still friends. The only thing is when you are on the road, it takes you into different places and you know, you’re in different areas. So he’s doing his gig and he is super busy and I am doing my gig so I am super busy as well. So, you know, I love Kevin because he’s kind of reinvigorated my passion for the business in 2016.

Check out the full SNS below. (H/T and transcribed by Ringside News)