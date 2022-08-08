On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho the Demo God spoke in-depth about the retirement of Vince McMahon, and how he was certain that the 76-year-old Chairman would have made all of his current allegations disappear like ones in the past. Check out Jericho’s full comments on the subject below.

How surprised he was that Vince McMahon actually retired:

“40 years plus of wrestling and Vince McMahon synonymous and then done, that quick. Boom, gone. And it really did surprise me because, once again, maybe because you and I live within kind of the wrestling bubble where it’s like, ‘It’s just wrestling. Nobody in the corporate world takes wrestling history.”

Says McMahon beat so many scandals before:

“He beat the government, and he’s been through this scandal, and he’s been through that scandal, and this one will just go away.’ I was really thinking for a while that it was just going to be kind of a flash in the pan, and Vince would make it disappear like he did everything else.”

