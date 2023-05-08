AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter this morning to call out the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

Jericho has been in Vegas for a Fozzy concert held this past weekend. He tweeted Mandalay Bay today and accused a security employee of physically and mentally assaulting him over a concierge dispute. Jericho demanded restitution for the incident.

“Hey @MandalayBay …it’s unacceptable that u tried to bully me & assault Me, when all I wanted was my bags that I left at concierge. Ur security staff IGNORED me for 30 Min & when I made some noise, physically & mentally assaulted me& laughed in my face. I want restitution NOW!,” he wrote.

Mandalay Bay has not publicly responded to Jericho’s post as of this writing.

