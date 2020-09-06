AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho held another edition of his Saturday Night Special to talk about last night’s ALL OUT pay per view, and his Mimosa Mayhem matchup with Orange Cassidy. Highlights are below.

Says he happy with how well the Mimosa Mayhem match was received:

After taking two of Orange’s Orange Punches — Superman Punches — I didn’t want to just be like, floundering around in the drink. So, it wasn’t savoring, it kinds of like, ‘Wow,’ accepting the reality that I had lost, and also selling his finish. I’m really proud of the Mimosa Mayhem Match, I thought it went as great as it possibly could have. Maybe even better. Because when I had the idea, it was very much — I knew that it seemed weird in concept, and I knew that when I first mentioned it and first said it that people would go, ‘What? That doesn’t make any sense.’ But I also knew after the first one, everybody would want to do it because it’s all about the drama.

How Orange Cassidy is now a more well-rounded character and moving on to his next feud:

It wasn’t a feud, it wasn’t an angle, it wasn’t a storyline, it was an experiment. Can we get Orange Cassidy to the next level and make him a main event draw in AEW? And we did that. I knew that he had it in him, we just added a few different shades to him, so he’s a more well-rounded character, not just the ‘lazy guy.’ Now he shows fire, show some attitude, he can do a promo. He’s a great babyface, he really is. Like I said, 14 weeks, it was the ‘Summer of Orange’ and it was really, really fun. I really enjoyed it, glad I got to do it, it was an honor. Who would I like to feud with next? There’s a lot of people, actually, I know exactly who I’m kinda going to be feuding with next. Who my next story is with, once again, it’s all about the stories. You’ll find out on Wednesday. That was kind of the blow-off for Jericho and Orange, for now, I’m sure we could always go back to it at some point.

Check out the full episode below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)