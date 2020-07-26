Chris Jericho Says He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled Bret and Owen Hart In His Career

AEW superstar Chris Jericho revealed on his latest Saturday Night Special stream that he wishes he had the opportunity to wrestle Bret Hart and Owen Hart in his career. Le Champion explains that he got to WWE a few months after Owen’s tragic fall.

I think probably the two guys I always wanted to wrestle the most were Owen Hart and Bret Hart. So those would be the guys that I would go with, so whatever era that is. I think one of my big regrets – not regrets, my biggest ‘sad opportunity’ or whatever you might call it, is that I never got to wrestle Owen Hart. When I left WCW to go to WWE in 1999, if you wold have asked me the top 10 reasons why I’m leaving WCW for WWF, the reasons were this, this, this, and this, and number 9 or 10 would have been for the opportunity to wrestle Owen Hart,” Jericho added. “And he passed away, gosh, three or four months before I showed up, so I always wish I could have wrestled Owen.

He states that he was not considered “at the level” of Bret Hart when the two were in WCW together.

I never got to wrestle Bret. We were in WCW for a while but I was never at that level where they would put me in the ring with him, at least in their mind. In my mind, I was totally at that level, but whatevs.

Jericho later talks about all the great showdowns Owen Hart could have had against top tier ring-workers, including current stars of today.

He was a great character, but he was so f–king smooth in the ring that if he had guys to work with, guys that knew how to do that with him and draw that out of him, he would have been still remembered as he was, but he would have been even better if he got a chance to work with Eddie [Guerrero], Dean [Malenko], Chris Jericho, [Seth] Rollins, [Roman] Reigns, Kenny [Omega], Cody. Like, that’s Owen’s wheelhouse.

