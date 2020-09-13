AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho held another edition of his Saturday Night Special stream to talk all things pro-wrestling. At some point the Demo God gave his thoughts on WWE’s Samoa Joe, stating that he would love to see the Samoan Submission Machine in AEW.

So would I. I don’t know if Joe is hurt right now or if he’s not feeling good, but I’ll tell you what man, he is just an amazing wrestler. He’s a great talker and just a hell of a guy as well, I would love to have him in AEW. I don’t know if he wants to go. He might be hurt and he’s a great commentator so if he’s going to come to AEW and steal my possible commentating job then forget that.

Check out Jericho’s full SNS stream below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)