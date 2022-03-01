Chris Jericho talked about his future in the pro wrestling business during an interview with Fite in Focus.

Jericho noted that he found his passion again for wrestling in 2016 and he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“I don’t have a list,” Jericho said when asked what there’s left for him to do in his career. “I just know this, probably about 2016, I thought, ‘Maybe it’s time to start winding down.’ It wasn’t as fun. Then I went to Japan, Jericho vs. Omega, ‘Holy shit, this is amazing. Wrestling is fun again.’ That re-ignited my passion and fire for wrestling. Over the last year and a half, you read the room, what are people saying, what are they thinking, what am I thinking? I realized you cannot teach experience and you cannot teach fan manipulation. Nobody does that better than me.

That inspired me, creatively, and makes me more passionate and makes me realize that I’m not going anywhere. There is no reason to. I’m still one of the best in the business at what I do; telling stories and crowd manipulation. I can still have a great match any night of the week, I can have the best match on the show. Not every night, but some nights. I can always have the best story, the best character, the best ‘puppet mastering’ of the audience than anybody in our company and maybe the business. That, to me, tells me I’m not anywhere close to being done yet. When I’m done, there’s not going to be a retirement tour, there’s not going to be big pomp and circumstance. I’ll be done. I’ll go somewhere else and do what I want to do. Right now, I’m in the best shape of my life, we have a really good story going on with Eddie Kingston that has a lot of layers to come. To me, that’s enough to sit back and enjoy myself. When I’m enjoying myself, there’s no reason to change anything.”