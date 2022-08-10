AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Absolute Geek podcast to discuss his current run in the company, and how his main focus is helping the Jericho Appreciation Society tell stories. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his main focus has been telling stories for the JAS:

“For now, my job is to take care of the JAS and the stories that we’re telling. Eddie Kingston, Santana unfortunately got hurt, Ortiz, but all of that stuff was orchestrated pretty much by me for the last eight months. Thats what I’ve been concentrating on. I think that’s one of the things that Tony knows he can count on me and trust me to write great stories and tell great stories. He gives his input and we go with the flow. If we write eight weeks of stuff, it doesn’t mean it’s locked in stone, but it gives you some direction, and then things change. Let the story lead you. So that’s what I am focused on is the stuff that I’m involved in and the cast characters surrounding me to make sure that everybody gets a spotlight, everybody gets a chance to shine, everybody continues to grow and build their name and their star power.”

How his health scare and Eddie Kingston’s injury led to the formation of the group:

“It all really tied in with the Jericho Appreciation Story. Had I not had this embolism, there probably wouldn’t be a JAS, and had Eddie Kingston not broke his orbital bone, there probably wouldn’t have been a JAS. Everything goes for a reason.”

