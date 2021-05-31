AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader was one of the many talents who participated in the Double or Nothing post-show scum, where the Demo God answered a number of different questions regarding the show and his faction’s feud with the Pinnacle. Highlights can be read below courtesy of Jon Alba.

-Jericho throws a lot of praise to current rival MJF. He mentions how MJF just “gets it” and compares their chemistry to the chemistry Jericho had with Kevin Owens.

-Regarding the Inner Circle’s feud with the Pinnacle, Jericho reveals that they did A LOT of planning and that the original idea was conceptualized last summer.

-Jericho says they tried to license the famous AC/DC “Back in Black” record for the Inner Circle but they never heard back.

-One of the fight coordinators from the very popular John Wick film franchise was brought in to help choreograph some of the fight scenes that took place in the Stadium Stampede matchup that headlined last night’s Double or Nothing.

-Jericho would be asked about Mark Henry. He says that Henry brings a lot to the table for the young promotion, and that he is a quality person and quality performer.

-Jericho says that Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was a blast to work with during his brief cameo in the Stadium Stampede.

-Jericho calls it monumental that they were able to bring the Stadium Stampede matchup in front of the live fans at Daily’s Place.