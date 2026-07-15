Chris Jericho is a rock star.

As the front man of Fozzy, he knows what it’s like to be a rock and roll star, but even he was caught off guard by a Beatlemania-type reaction he once received in Vietnam.

The AEW star and WWE legend spoke during a recent interview with Fan Boy Nation about this memory, as well as his thoughts on the bright future of AEW star Kyle Fletcher.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Kyle Fletcher: “You know, it’s like seeing a young wrestler, like, I don’t know, Kyle Fletcher. You work with him and you see him and you go, there’s something about this guy that’s going to take him to the next level. It’s pretty obvious, but still there’s other guys that you would think are obvious that don’t have it.”

On working in Vietnam: “The crew in VPW knew that we were making a documentary and knew that I was involved, but not to what extent, and I surprised them by showing up at one of their shows, and they went crazy because they’re huge fans of American pro wrestling, huge fans of not just me, but I’m one of them. So I think when I showed up, they were literally freaking out like Beatlemania fans, because it was another example of their dream coming true, you know, and not just meeting me, but me- it was like kind of WWE showed up at their house and, and the whole concept of like, ‘wow, now Jericho is here to watch us wrestle.’ I just think it just made it so full circle for them to know that they had actually done it. They’d created something big enough to where somebody like me would come to tell their story and to meet them.”