AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke Brandon Walker on Rasslin to discuss his Inner Circle partner MJF, and how the 24-year old New Yorker reminds him a lot of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

He reminds me a lot of Kurt Angle. What I mean is, he’s a guy that picked up wrestling so quick, not just in the ring, but character-wise. A lot of guys, 24 years old, don’t understand that character is the most important thing in wrestling. It’s more important than any move you can do or any match you can have. Max gets that. Combine that with the fact that I think he was a child actor and in musicals, all the sort of things you need to expand on that character. He also doesn’t give a shit. He will do anything, to the point where we have to pull him back because you can’t yell at the five-year-old kid at a signing and make him cry.

The Demo God goes on to talk about how he isn’t shy of giving MJF some notes and/or criticism because it’s only going to help him improve before calling him one of the most natural talents he’s ever seen.

He comes up with a lot of ideas and sometimes he’ll put ideas on the page and it’s like, ‘dude, this isn’t good. The answer is no, but the answer is yes for this.’ I’m trying to teach him more of the storytelling stuff. All of the attributes he has at such a young age. I also tell him he’s not as good as he thinks he is because a year from now he’s going to be even better. He’s one of the most natural talents I’ve seen, also at being a total asshole. He’s one in a million.

Check out the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)