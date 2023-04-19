Chris Jericho wishes he got to wrestle The Undertaker in a singles match on a WWE pay-per-view.

The Ocho spoke about the Deadman during a live Q&A from his Talk Is Jericho podcast on the Jericho Cruise earlier in the year. Here is what he had to say about wrestling the Phenom.

The one kind of (dream match) that I did wrestle… basically once was Undertaker. We had a great match on SmackDown and I remember when I came back — I was super hungover too. We were in England and it was my birthday the night before and I was f*cking so hungover. But it’s like, Undertaker, smack, smack, smack and we had this match and when I came back through the curtain, I remember he was just sitting in a chair with his straps down and he was just like, ‘Yup, that’s money,’ and I was like, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ It’s like when I worked with (Bryan) Danielson this year, it’s like we’ve been in the same company for ten years.

Staying on the subject, Jericho expresses how much he wishes he could have had a solo feud with Undertaker on a major WWE pay-per-view.

We never had a match. Undertaker and I never had a f*cking pay-per-view match. Just this one match because he was always on SmackDown when I was on Raw, vice versa. Every time we’d cross paths was always great. I actually even won the title from him once in Elimination Chamber but, we never had a singles pay-per-view match and feud and to me, that’s one of the biggest misses in WWE history because I know we would have had a great story and a great angle.

Jericho defeated Keith Lee in the main event of last week’s AEW Dynamite. The next day, he took to Instagram to shower the Limitless One with praise. You can read about that here.

