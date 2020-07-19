Chris Jericho Says Original Plan For Orange Cassidy Fight for the Fallen Segment Included Orange Juice Truck

On the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special Youtube show, AEW superstar Chris Jericho revealed the original plan AEW had for his segment with Orange Cassidy on Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen special, where Cassidy dropped a bunch of OJ on the Inner Circle. Jericho states that they wanted to use an Orange Juice truck, but the structure of Daily’s Place made it hard to do.
I originally wanted Orange to come into the venue in an orange juice truck, kind of like [Kurt Angle] did with the milk truck or whatever it may be. But if you see at Daily’s Place whenever they have cars come in – Cody tried to drive it in that one time, and now they have FTR driving. And you can only get to a certain area and then you have to stop, so you couldn’t get a whole orange juice truck, even if there’s such a thing. But I’m sure we could have made one, and he would have sprayed orange juice on [us].
Check out the full episode below.
