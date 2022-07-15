AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Geordie podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included the Wizard providing an update on his former Inner Circle partner, Santana.

Santana went down during the highly-anticipated Blood & Guts matchup between the Jericho Appreciation Society, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. As he went to execute a uranagi his knee buckled and fell under his own weight. He would not be able to finish the bout.

When asked about Santana Jericho had this to say: “He f*cked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom. That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”

Rumors had circulated that Santana and longtime tag partner are not on good terms, and that the former may be leaving once his AEW contract expires. While this has yet to be confirmed by Santana or Ortiz, their close friend Konnan spoke about the situation on his podcast and revealed that the rumors are true.

