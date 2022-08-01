AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently sat-down with Comicbook.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which includes the Wizard comparing wrestling fans to another passionate fanbase, Star Wars.

To get specific Jericho also mentions fans for the hit band Kiss, with the overall point being that the loyalists will complain about everything and say they hate everything, yet throw their everlasting support and finances at it. His full quotes reads:

“I always find that wrestling fans, Kiss fans and Star Wars fans are all very similar. They hate everything. Complain about everything, yet support everything, and watch everything and buy everything.”

Jericho will be taking on Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, where the winner will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW interim world championship.

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)