Chris Jericho says that The Great Muta gave him the idea to switch his finisher to the Judas Effect.

The Ocho spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he explained that getting the move over was the most important part of the transition.

Once again, I got that idea from Great Muta (switching up finisher). When the moonsault starts tearing his knees apart, what’d he do? A Shining Wizard, a jumping knee. It’s so easy. But once you beat a couple guys with it, then suddenly it’s over and that’s what wrestling is all about.

Jericho has been using the Judas Effect since AEW launched back in 2019. The move helped him capture the AEW World Title and the ROH World Title, and has remained very well protected during his run.

