AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Arda Ocal of SportsNation to discuss this past Wednesday’s Dynamite segment, which saw the Demo God lead the Inner Circle faction in a Parley against the Pinnacle. Hear the story of how Jericho came up with the segment below.

Says he came up with the Parley from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie:

“We’ve never heard that word in wrestling before. I got it from Pirates of the Caribbean. I had to Google it. What is it called? I was like the real Captain Jack Sparrow. ‘Parsley, parsnip, parley! It’s a parley!’ What is a parley? It’s where you get the head of the two armies that meet before the battle to discuss the terms. You see it in Game of Thrones quite often. The two horses ride up, they talk, they ride back to their armies, and thousands of people go and kill each other.”

How he used the idea for the Pinnacle and Inner Circle segment:

“So I thought ‘can we actually do a promo segment that actually has no physicality and no run-ins? Sure we can. Even Max at first was like, ‘Well, should I punch this guy? Punch this guy?’ No physicality. It’s just right down to business. As Pat Patterson used to say, we know that we have the match next week. The match is made. There’s no reason to fight until then. You just tell each other how much you’re going to fight each other, how much you hate each other, and what you’re going to do to each other, which builds up the anticipation and the desire to see this match. And I think we’ve done a great job at doing that.”

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)