On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho The Demo God spoke about his decision to sign with AEW back in 2019, and how the conversation with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon went when he told him he was taking the deal. Jericho says that McMahon initially thought he was bluffing, then was surprised that he actually wasn’t returning. Highlights are below.

How Vince McMahon thought he was bluffing:

“I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance. I said, here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company, and I was told to, Vince said, ‘Take it.’ I think he thought I was bluffing. And when I took it, then about a week later he’s like, ‘You took it?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Can you get out of it?’ I said, ‘No! You told me to take it, why would I try to get out of it?”

Says Vince asked him about TV deals and other details he couldn’t discuss:

“And then he’s like, who is kind of bringing in guys, who is the broker to get guys to come in, that’s what Vince is asking me, and it’s like, I’m thinking, well, it’s me, but I don’t want to tell him that. And he’s asking me all these, what kind of TV deal, you can’t ask me these questions!”

