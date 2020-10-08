During a segment with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed the time Vince McMahon wanted him to work with Fandango at WrestleMania. Jericho says he was so upset that he proposed other ideas they could run with instead, including going for the Intercontinental Championship. Jericho says that McMahon blew off the idea, telling him that “nobody cares about the fucking Intercontinental Championship.” The Intercontinental Championship ended up being defended on the pre-show of WrestleMania 29 with Wade Barrett losing against The Miz, and Jericho went on later in the night with newcomer Fandango.

‘And who am I gonna be working?’ He’s like, ‘Chris, I’m gonna have you work with this new guy, Fandango.’ I’m like, ‘Oh that’s the guy with the sh*tty, stupid vignettes,’ and I couldn’t believe it. I wasn’t incensed. I was like, ‘What are you talking about, Fandango!? This guy doesn’t even have a match yet.’ Vince was like, ‘I know but he’s the new guy and he’s gonna debut at WrestleMania versus Chris Jericho, versus Y2J. What a great way to start a career,’ and I was like, ‘No!’ I can’t believe now, thinking back how mad I was. Like it’s his f*cking company. Vince can put me in there with whoever he wants. I can’t be mad about it but I was so insulted and angry and I was like, ‘I can’t work with Fandango.’ He goes, ‘Don’t worry, just take 90 percent of the match and then do the finish’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m not –’ [I go], ‘What about Wade Barrett? I’m a nine-time Intercontinental Champion. I could go for my tenth victory, the record-breaking tenth Intercontinental Championship.’ He goes, ‘Oh nobody cares about the f*cking Intercontinental Championship,’ and I said, ‘Well they don’t care about Fandango either,’ and he goes, ‘That’s your job is to make them care’ and I said, ‘So I can’t change your mind?’ He goes, ‘No’ so I hung up on him. I hung up on my billionaire boss because I wasn’t happy with what he wanted me to do, prima donna Jericho in the hiz.