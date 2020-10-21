AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke about the WWE Network on the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where The Demo God expressed how WWE’s business sense is outdated, and that he should be making royalties for all of his matches that air on the network since customers are paying for it.

This has to change and it’s no ill will towards WWE. The fact that they can show all of my matches on their Network that people pay for and I don’t get a dime of royalty, it makes no sense. That’s not how normal business, normal entertainment, and the normal world works. I did ‘MacGruber’ ten years ago and was in it for two minutes. I still get residual checks. It’s not a lot, $20, $15, $50, but I’m still getting residuals from being on that movie. Here I am with probably 100 matches on the Network and getting nothing. I don’t see the fairness in that.

Jericho was joined by former Democratic Presidential Andrew Yang on his podcast to discuss WWE’s recent third-party restrictions, and how the company needs to update its labor laws. Keep an eye out for our full recap of the episode later. Full episode can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)