Chris Jericho Segment Added To AEW Fight for the Fallen, Nightmare Sisters In Action

AEW has announced two new additions for tomorrow’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT. Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho will address the AEW Universe following his victory over Orange Cassidy in last week’s Fyter Fest main event. Then, the Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) will be in action for the first time on Wednesday night.
UPDATED CARD IS BELOW:
-Nightmare Sisters in action
-Chris Jericho segment
-FTR versus Lucha Bros
-Jurassic Express versus The Elite
-Cody Rhodes open challenge for the TNT championship
-Jon Moxley versus Brian Cage for the AEW championship
