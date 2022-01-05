AEW has announced that former world champion Chris Jericho will be making a statement on this evening’s edition of Dynamite, which is the promotion’s premiere on the TBS network.

TONIGHT for the first time since 1999, @IAmJericho will be on TBS, LIVE on the first #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork and the first #AEWDynamite of 2022! What will Jericho have to say? Tune in at 8/7c to find out! pic.twitter.com/8469fp00Vg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF will be in action

* Chris Jericho speaks

* Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho to crown the first-ever AEW TBS Champion

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend against Jurassic Express

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Bryan Danielson