This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Fyter Fest night one saw Pinnacle member Shawn Spears attack top superstar Chris Jericho with a steel chair backstage, with Jericho’s current rival MJF later appearing to tell the Demo God that he’ll be taking on Spears on next week’s show.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this segment was actually pre-taped as Jericho was performing with his band Fozzy at a sold-out show in Iowa City. This marked Fozzy’s first concert outside of the controversial Sturgis Rally last year that saw a spike of COVID-19 cases.

Jericho later shared a photo from his concert on Instagram, which you can check out below.