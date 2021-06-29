Chris Jericho will return to AEW Dynamite commentary during Wednesday’s episode on TNT.

Jericho took to Instagram and announced that he will be featured on Dynamite commentary throughout the show, noting that he’s specifically excited to see the main event between MJF and Sammy Guevara.

“I’m returning to the commentary desk this Wednesday for the entire duration of #AEWDynamite!! And I’m very Excited to have a front row seat for @sammyguevara vs @the_mjf!! Im expecting this to be one of the most heated…and best…matches in @allelitewrestling history!!,” Jericho wrote.

Jericho has called Dynamite action in the past, and has typically received rave reviews for his work at the announce table.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT, which will mark AEW’s return to their normal timeslot. Below is the updated line-up:

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston and Penta will earn a future title shot if they win

* Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event

