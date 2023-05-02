AEW superstar Chris Jericho is going to be starring in a new feature film.

Variety reports that The Ocho has landed a role in the new UPtv original movie Country Hearts. He tells the publication that it is an honor to finally be playing a good guy.

“After playing evil priests, insane asylum security chiefs, redneck social media whistle blowers and cult leaders, I jumped at the chance to play a nice guy for once in ‘Country Hearts!’ I was able to flex my acting chops and my character range in these movies and it was a blast to play Bones Jamieson…father, ranch owner and rock star…which basically mirrors me in real life!”

A plot synopsis for Country Hearts can be found below.

“The daughters of country music and rock & roll royalty who find themselves at a crossroads, torn between following their dreams of performing or helping their father run their up-and-coming horse breeding business. Between old flames, new love, best friends and family – they’ll all need the strength of each other to face the next steps.”

Jericho joins Lanie McAuley, Katerina Maria, Brendan Morgan, Jeff Irving, Craig Strickland, David Pinard, Michelle Nolden, Genevieve Fisher, Roy Lewis, Lara Amersey, Greg Ellwand, Bebsabe Duque, Celine Bauwmans, and Neil Whitely in the film. The script was written by Jennifer Snow and Marco Deufemia will direct.

In AEW, Jericho is is feuding with fellow top star, Adam Cole.