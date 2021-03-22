On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast former AEW world champion Chris Jericho revealed that during his time in WWE A-list actor Will Ferrell and lead drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith were both interested in doing something at WrestleMania with the hopes of raising money for a charity. The Demo God goes on to say that the collaboration never ended up happening because WWE claimed that they “don’t pay celebrities.”

Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers had done a bunch of stuff with Will Ferrell. They did a drum-off in [Los Angeles] and they wanted to do something for charity at WrestleMania. [WWE] was like, ‘You have to understand, we don’t really pay guys.’ This is Will Ferrell. If you had Will Ferrell and Chad Smith in whatever, you can do a million things. Will Ferrell in WWE and WrestleMania would make a difference. ‘We don’t really pay our celebrities.’ You guys are idiots because he wants to do it and have a good donation for his charity. It’s 500 grand to Will Ferrell’s charity, get him on the show, and have that recognition.

You can listen to the full TIJ, which features new AEW signee Paul Wight, here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)