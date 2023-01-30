While doing an interview on “WTF with Marc Maron,” AEW star Chris Jericho talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, Jericho shared his thoughts on what wrestling means to him and how the characters in wrestling are important.

“Wrestling is all character,” Jericho told Maron. “The moves are important, and the matches are exciting, but you have to connect with the audience. It’s just like comedy, or acting, or anything. You have to connect with the audience. If you can do that to a high level, the audience will pay to see you, and they’ll be interested in what you’re doing.”

Jericho added that the number one thing to him in wrestling is that storytelling is king.

“That’s the number one thing of wrestling — it’s storytelling,” Jericho continued. “There’s gonna be some crazy matches, [where] the athleticism is through the roof, but the stories behind them are the most important thing.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc