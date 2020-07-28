Chris Jericho Shares Trailer For His New Movie “Killroy Was Here” Written By Kevin Smith

AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho took to Twitter to promote his role in the new horror-comedy entitled Killroy Was Here, which was written and directed by Le Champion’s friend/colleague, Kevin Smith.
He writes, “Check out the killer trailer for the new @ThatKevinSmith movie #KillroyWasHere! It’s a creepy horror anthology and I play the twisted #GatorChaser…. COMING SOON!”
Check out the killer trailer for the new @ThatKevinSmith movie #KillroyWasHere! It’s a creepy horror anthology and I play the twisted #GatorChaser…. COMING SOON! https://t.co/XXBSo4Ulv8
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 26, 2020
Smith and Jericho previously collaborated on the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, as well as several podcast partnerships.
