AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Comicbook.com about a wide range of topics, which included the Demo God sharing a wild story of eating at a KFC in Japan along with Luther. Check out the story in the highlights below.

Says he and Luther went to a KFC in Japan and was served a brain:

I remember one time Dr. Luther from AEW and I were in Japan, probably about ’95, and we went to KFC. …And Luther, his name is Lenny, showed me his wing and he goes, “Does this look right?” And in the back of the wing, there was a brain. It was kind of a mutated chicken or something that had a brain in its wing. And we were like, “I don’t think that’s part of the meal.”

