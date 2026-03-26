Chris Jericho is opening up about AEW’s past interest in AJ Styles, and whether “The Phenomenal One” could have fit into the company.

Following his retirement from in-ring competition in WWE earlier this year, speculation among fans about a possible jump to AEW spread immediately.

Styles would go on to shut down those rumors.

During an interview with GamesHub, Chris Jericho reflected on a time when AEW had its eye on Styles as a potential addition to the roster.

“There was a time when we were going after him when his contract was up,” Jericho recalled. “Could he be a good fit? Of course he would be. AJ’s a great performer and a great guy. But there is something to be said for the fact that when you’ve worked in the Vince McMahon system for a long time, you think differently.”

That perspective, Jericho noted, can play a role in how talent adapts to different wrestling environments.

“There are ways WWE runs their company, and there are ways AEW runs theirs. I’m not going to speak for AJ, but I don’t know why you’d retire in one place and then immediately go somewhere else. That said, I’m sure it’s always a possibility.”

AJ Styles has transitioned into a behind the scenes role in WWE and will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, NV. He also launched his own official podcast.