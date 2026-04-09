Chris Jericho wasted no time making his presence felt on AEW Dynamite this week, addressing his shocking return, locking in his future, and setting the stage for a high-profile showdown at AEW Dynasty.

Jericho made his way to the ring to a strong reaction from the crowd. The former AEW World Champion reflected on his journey, noting that he was about to sign a new AEW contract just 100 miles from where he had his very first match in the business.

Jericho spoke about taking a major gamble in helping launch AEW, emphasizing that the risk ultimately paid off. He made it clear that his passion remains rooted in building the company, adding that his position on the card is irrelevant so long as AEW continues to grow.

Before he could officially sign the deal, he was interrupted by Ricochet and The Demand.

Ricochet immediately drew heat by taking shots at Canada, claiming he “hates it,” before shifting his focus to Jericho. Despite saying they came in peace, Ricochet urged Jericho not to sign the contract and not to return, suggesting there’s a major difference between being in “singing shape” and “ring shape.”

He didn’t stop there.

Ricochet acknowledged Jericho’s legacy as one of the greatest AEW World Champions, but declared that AEW now belongs to him. He touted rising attendance and ratings, while reminding everyone that he is the inaugural AEW National Champion. Despite offering a hint of respect, Ricochet bluntly stated that nobody wants Jericho back and told him to leave the ring, return to his cruise ship, and stay away before he gets hurt.

Jericho fired back in his own way, brushing off Ricochet’s comments and taking a jab of his own before proceeding with business.

Contract signed.

With the new deal made official, Jericho revealed a key clause that immediately changed the landscape heading into AEW Dynasty. The clause grants him the power to choose any available opponent for a match at the pay-per-view this Sunday.

After teasing several potential names, Jericho turned his attention back to Ricochet and delivered a familiar callback that longtime fans instantly recognized.

‘The List’ is back.

Jericho informed Ricochet that he had just “made The List,” officially naming him as his opponent for AEW Dynasty and setting up a clash between the returning legend and the former AEW National Champion.

Later in the show, Don Callis announced another new match for Sunday’s pay-per-view, as Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita will square off against The Young Bucks in tag-team action at AEW Dynasty.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Chris Jericho brings back his List of Jericho persona. “You just made the list.” — Jericho to Ricochet pic.twitter.com/Lammx66lcn — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 9, 2026