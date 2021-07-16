Chris Jericho spoke with Konan on his Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about whether he’s seen WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ heel character as the Tribal Chief and what he thinks of it.

“I haven’t, but I’ve been reading about it. That’s no surprise, because when I was there in 2016, I worked with Roman, basically all around the world. I was a heel, and he was a babyface. It’s a no-brainer here. You know what Roman is? I’ve always said this and he’s doing it now. If you just drop the f*cking script and just let him be him, he’s Cool Hand Luke. He’s like the coolest cat. He’s a f*cking great guy. Just let him be him. That’s what he’s doing now, obviously with a heelish slant, which is great. When he eventually turns babyface, he’ll be even bigger than he is now because he is just a cool, cool guy. Now they’re letting him do all this stuff, and it doesn’t surprise me that he’s killing it because he’s that type of performer.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co