Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia featured top superstar Chris Jericho defending his ROH world championship against Bandido, the Wizard’s first title defense since winning it one week ago from Claudio Castagnoli at Grand Slam Dynamite.
Bandido, a former champion himself, wowed the AEW audience with his unique move-set and high-risk offense, but he would eventually fall victim to Jericho’s lack of honor and Judas Affect finisher. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.