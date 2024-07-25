Chris Jericho didn’t come out of his latest “For The World” Championship defense unscathed.

He was actually pretty scathed.

In addition to his chest bleeding from the never-ending chop-fest that he and his opponent, Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki took part in on the July 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, “The Learning Tree” suffered a broken finger during the successful title defense in Nashville, TN.

“Even though I beat Minoru Suzuki and retained my FTW Title on AEW Dynamite tonight,” Jericho’s post began, “he is completely INSANE!!”

Jericho continued, “HE chopped me over 100 TIMES, dropped me on my HEAD, and he BROKE MY FINGER!!!! I promise you Suzuki you PSYCHO…..this isn’t over!!! #murdergrampa.”

Check out photos of Chris Jericho’s broken finger injury below.