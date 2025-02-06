Chris Jericho appeared as a guest on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the ROH World Champion spoke about who suggested Big Bill and Bryan Keith for The Learning Tree faction, his thoughts on fans turning him heel and being critical of him.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On who suggested Big Bill and Bryan Keith for The Learning Tree: “Now with the Learning Tree, Big Bill, what a great suggestion that was to work with him. It was Bryan Danielson’s suggestion for Big Bill and Tony’s suggestion for Bryan Keith. Didn’t even know Bryan Keith, same thing as Daniel Garcia, same thing as Sammy Guevara. Don’t know this guy, know nothing about it, alright. Now, it’s really cool to work with those guys because they’re coming into their own. Bryan Keith is just hilarious with just everything he says. Bill has really embraced this wise man following the guru of the Learning Tree. He’s just a killer and people chanting his name nightly, that’s something we’ve noticed as well. It’s just been really cool to work with all these people and they’re all getting more TV time and learning and working with major players. How is that a bad thing in any way, shape, or form?”

On the frequent online backlash he receives from fans criticizing him and how the segment ratings show him it’s working despite the criticism: “It’s funny how I’ve kind of become public enemy number one. As a heel by the way, isn’t that the idea? Aren’t you supposed to be public enemy number one as heel? Aren’t you supposed to not like somebody’s character when they’re a heel? Maybe I’m actually smarter than everyone and am manipulating people to what I want them to do. ‘Well fuck off, just retire already’, it’s like, okay, doesn’t that make you mad? What I look at is the ratings and nine times out of ten, my segments always go up and they’re still some of the biggest ones on the show. That tells me that whatever I’m doing is working.”

On wanting to know one person who was dragged down by being in the ‘Jericho Vortex’: “I do have a target on my back for that. Once again, it’s kind of the idea. It’s like, I am a bad guy on the show. It’s public opinion and it goes in cycles. When you’ve been in the business as long as I have, especially at the top level, that makes people mad. I always love the concept of the Jericho vortex and how anybody that works with me gets dragged down. Name one. Name one person that got dragged down from working with me. Maybe afterwards they didn’t go higher, but that’s not up to me. I’m not in charge of booking the entire company. All I can do is influence the storylines that I work on. Everybody that I can think of that worked with me certainly went to a higher level. I did a year with MJF, look where he’s at. Danny Garcia to Sammy Guevara. Daddy Magic comes off of commentary last week and gets a big pop, who do you think put him in that position? I think Big Bill and Bryan Keith have grown by leaps and bounds from working with me. I’m not gonna go through the entire cast of characters. I definitely know what my intentions are and it’s not to bury anybody, it’s to build as many people as I can and give them experience so they can start shouldering things on their own.”