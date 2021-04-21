AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase about boxing legend Mike Tyson, and his work with the promotion, which saw Iron Mike become an honorary member of the Inner Circle one week ago. Highlights from the Demo God’s thoughts can be found below.

How Tyson is not the type of person to give too much direction to:

Absolutely [I would team with Mike Tyson]. I mean, once again, Mike Tyson means viewers, Mike Tyson means box office and you know, he looks great, he looks the part, he looks better now than he did ten years ago so you can — he’s very believable, he’s very Mike Tyson. Like last week I told him, ‘Nobody is better at being Mike Tyson than you are so just be Mike.’ You can’t really have a lot of plans and tell him, ‘You do this, this and this.’ You can kind of say, ‘Here’s the idea’ and then he’s gonna go do whatever he feels.

Says he wasn’t expecting Tyson to come out with an entourage when he confronted the Inner Circle back in May of 2020:

Even back in May when he came to the ring to kind of interrupt The Inner Circle and that led to that big pull apart, that big fight, I had no idea he was gonna come to the ring with an entourage. I didn’t know there was gonna be six guys. There was guys in the ring, I’m like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ And it’s just like Mike felt like bringing them to the ring and that’s what he did and it’s like, ‘Alright, well then let’s deal with it’ so like I said, with a guy like him, that’s one of the reasons we love having him is he’s very unpredictable, he’s very Mike Tyson and that’s exactly what you expect and what you want when you work with him.

