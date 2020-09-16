AEW superstar Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy to talk about a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, including how the Demo God feels about Roman Reigns. Highlights are below.

Says he’s a huge fan of Reigns and that he’s looking forward to this heel run:

I’m a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think as a heel, he’s going to leaps and bounds be better than as a babyface, which will then allow him to become a babyface, which will be leaps and bounds over being a heel. I love Joe; he’s a great worker. I love working with him. I probably worked with him, I don’t know, 40 times in 2016-17. We did house shows all around the world, live events all around the world, and he’s got a great personality. If you would just let Roman Reigns be himself, he’ll get over even more so.

How Reigns reminds him a lot of The Rock:

He reminds me a lot of The Rock. He’s the type of guy that if you’re a guy, you want to have a beer with them. If you’re a girl, you want to go on a date with him, but he doesn’t get a chance to really show that.

How he has no doubt Reigns could be the top star:

Just let him relax and be himself and I have no doubt he can be the top star in WWE for sure, which he kind of already is. But to a point where everybody knows it, and everybody agrees with it, and nobody’s complaining.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)