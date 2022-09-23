AEW superstar and new ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with GQ about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including the Demo God’s insight to the backstage turmoil that occurred after ALL OUT, and how how the locker room has since been reset and the atmosphere once again booming. Highlights are below.

How backstage conflicts happen all the time in wrestling:

“Without getting into specifics, it happens all the time. That’s one of the things about being around as long as I have: You just recalibrate and you focus on the positives and realize we got a great locker room, a great group of guys and girls. I think we re-established that [on TV the last few weeks]. We know that this is a pretty special place, and we’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna kill it.”

On the locker room stepping up

“That’s what we did. It’s a reset and that’s exciting for everybody involved, including me. We’re just gonna keep building upon it. That’s what you do. That’s how you have longevity. I bet you the Edmonton Oilers were terrified when Wayne Gretzky left, and they won a Stanley Cup that year. That’s just how it goes when somebody leaves—somebody else steps up. That’s the best thing about wrestling, or pro sports, or even SNL. Adam Sandler leaves and suddenly Jason Sudeikis is the big name or whatever. So absolutely we’re not gonna miss a beat. We’re gonna go on and become bigger and better and stronger than ever.”