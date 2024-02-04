Chris Jericho has a new venture alongside The Walking Dead author Jay Bonansinga for the psychological thriller “Self Storage.”

According to Deadline, the film is based on Bonansinga’s novel of the same name from 2016, with Lew Temple set to play the lead character, John Fitzgerald.

Bonansinga, who previously directed “City of Men” and “Stash,” will also direct the film from his own script. The movie will be executive produced by Jericho’s Babyface Assassin Productions, along with Delirium Tremens and Dawn’s Light.

Jericho himself will have a supporting role in the film, adding to his acting credits in “Country Hearts Christmas” and “Terrifier 2.”

The story revolves around a father and son who accidentally lock themselves inside a self-storage unit while battling their own demons, both real and induced by drug withdrawal.