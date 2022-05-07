Last night’s AEW Rampage saw top superstar Chris Jericho receive a phone call while at the commentary table from his current rival, Eddie Kingston.

On the call the Mad King promised Jericho that he was going to unleash unspeakable violence on him the next time they had an encounter, even adding that his wife had to calm him down due to the anger that Jericho had caused him.

Today the Demo God took the opportunity to respond to Kingston’s threats on Twitter. Kingston had tweeted out about the hit comedy sports movie The Goon, which opened the door for the former world champion to reveal that he filed a restraining order against him. Jericho writes:

“No surprise…because you sir ARE a goon. I’ve also filed a restraining order. Stay home Kingston. And say hi to your wife for me.”

Kingston would later respond with, “Just saw this hahahahahahaha. Waiting for the cops to onock on the door and had me the paper lol you coward you egg sucking female dog.”

See the exchange below.

No surprise…because you sir ARE a goon. I’ve also filed a restraining order. Stay home Kingston. And say hi to your wife for me….. https://t.co/ItLG8VJv7N — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 7, 2022

Just saw this hahahahahahaha https://t.co/jczOfI5NAc — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) May 7, 2022